Status Quo’s Francis Rossi and Strictly dance stars are highlights of Chesterfield theatre’s new season

Starry, starry nights are in store for theatre, dance, music and comedy fans in a celebrity-studded spring season of entertainment in Chesterfield.

A host of familiar faces will bring the hit West End comedy Ten Times Table by Alan Ayckbourn to town. Robert Daws (The Royal), Deborah Grant (Not Going Out), Gemma Oaten (Emmerdale) and Robert Duncan (Drop The Dead Donkey) are among those who will take on the roles of committee members organising a folk festival. Ten Times Table runs from March 9 to 14 at the Pomegranate Theatre.

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Mark McMullan makes his debut in a major musical when he plays the title role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat which tours to the Winding Wheel from February 11 to 15.

If you love Strictly Come Dancing, you’ll want to check out Dance to the Music, led by ex-Strictly professional Kristina Rihanoff, who performs, directs and choreographs the show, and singing host Jake Quickenden, the former Dancing on Ice winner, X Factor star and Hollyoaks newcomer. This show will portray the evolution of dance from the roaring 20s to modern-day ballroom. Dance to the Music is at the Pomegranate Theatre on January 15.

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Giovanni Pernice brings his new show, This Is Me, to the Pomegranate on February 28. The production pays homage to the music and dances that have inspired Giovanni’s career, from a competition dancer to one of the biggest names on the hit BBC show.

Legendary Status Quo lead singer Francis Rossi will share secrets from his 50-plus years in rock and roll in an intimate evening of chat and music. Hear about his mishaps and adventures of life on the road with one of the biggest bands in rock history in Francis Rossi: I Talk Too Much which visits the Winding Wheel on March 27.

Giovanni Pernice - This Is Me.

Acerbic comedy combines with alt-country lyricism in Rich Hall’s Hoedown Deluxe, a gut-busting, rip-tickling, toe-tapping barnstormer of a show which rolls into the Pomegranate Theatre on March 6. TV comedian Russell Kane, as seen on BBC Three’s Stupid Men and BBC One’s Live At The Apollo brings his new show to the Winding Wheel on April 18.

Children are catered for in Easter panto The Wizard of Oz, which stars Basil Brush, on April 4 at the Winding Wheel and stage adaptations of the books Zog on April 6 and 7 at the Winding Wheel and The Tiger Who Came To Tea from April 24-26 at the Pomegranate Theatre. To book tickets for the shows or to find out more details, call 01246 345222 or visit www.

chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk