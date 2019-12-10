Songs of praise for Old Tupton Chapel Players' production of Quartet

Old Tupton’s Chapel Players performed a production of the play Quartet, written by Ronald Harwood and directed by Matthew Joyne.

Quartet tells the story of four opera singers who reside in a home for retired musicians. Three of the established residents; Cecily Robson, Reginald Paget and Wilfred Bond, are joined by new resident, Jean Horton. Tensions are heightened as Jean was previously married to Reginald, and all were romantically entwined at some point in the past. Differences are reconciled when they agree to perform a quartet from Verdi's 'Rigoletto' as a finale to the home's annual gala.

John Harrop was cast as the outrageous and mischievous Wilfred Bond, playing the role with flamboyance and gusto.

Linda Munton played Cecily to perfection, capturing the nuances of someone on the verge of dementia with great sensitivity.

Andrew Bradley played the obsessively organised Reginald, prone to the occassional explosive outburst, and who is the keystone in the production of the quartet in the final scene.

Sally Mason took on the role of Jean Horton a prima donna who revels in her past glories.

In a stunning finale, the four come together to perform (with the help of modern technology, as Jean had lost her singing voice) the quartet 'Bella figlia dell' amore' from Verdi's 'Rigoletto' to the enthusiastic applause of the audience each evening.

The Chapel Players staged five performances of Quartet at Old Tupton Methodist Chapel hall in the last week of November.

DAVID THOMPSON