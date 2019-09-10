Song of hope will be shared by The Natterjacks at Bluebell Wood’s masquerade ball

A Chesterfield band’s new single could prove to be the anthem of the night when Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice stages its annual masquerade ball.

Indie folk trio The Natterjacks will be bringing their melodic, foot-tapping tunes to the event at Sheffield City Hall ballroom on September 21.

The song of the night will surely be their latest release ‘There’s A Way’, a heartwarming story of hope.

“The lyrics, penned by our lead singer Freddie Bingham, are all about overcoming the difficult things in life with a positive attitude. Which I’m sure is the same spirit that exists at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice,” said guitarist Nick Evans, who joined the band last year.

“We feel really proud to be performing for such an important place, which every day gives families and children respite, comfort and care.”

Nick’s brother Mark was just 16 and a pupil at Netherthorpe School in Staveley with Freddie when the best pals decided to form the band in 2010.

Armed with a banjo, kick drum, harmonious melodies and ambient guitars, they have gained airplay from Radio 2 presenters Whispering Bob Harris and Dermot O’Leary, and staunch support from the BBC Music Introducing, programmes dedicated to discovering and supporting new musical talent.

The band has two albums under its belt, with a new one soon on the way. They have performed across the UK, from Derbyshire’s Y Not Festival and Sheffield’s Tramlines festival to a tour of Baden, Switzerland.

The Natterjacks’ repertoire ranges from self-penned numbers to clever covers of songs by chart-toppers including the Lumineers, George Ezra and Mumford and Sons.

Away from the stage, Freddie is a dentist at the Springmount practice in Matlock, and Nick and Mark work in the financial industry.

Nick, 31, is a qualified financial advisor for Milestone Financial Planning in Chesterfield and his 26-year-old brother works for Cheetham Jackson in Glumangate, Chesterfield.

The three all live on the same street in Hasland. “which makes band practice really easy,” said Nick.

Beth Cole, events organiser at Bluebell Wood said: “Our masquerade ball is one of the biggest and most glamorous events on our calendar. It’s a night that puts the fun into fundraising and we know local band The Natterjacks will giving their heart and soul and getting everyone on the dance floor.”

Tickets for the ball, which includes a three-course dinner, are £65 each. Call 01909 515365 or email: eventsteam@buebellwood.org