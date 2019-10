Treat your children to a ballet performance of The Wizard of Oz this half-term holiday.

Ballet Theatre UK are presenting the tale of Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tinman and Lion as they follow the yellow brick road to seek the Wonderful Wizard. Catch the show at Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre on Saturday, October 26 at 7pm. READ THIS: Hollyoaks star makes stage debut in Fame: The Musical.

Dorothy and Toto.

Wicked Witch.

Dorothy in Munchkin Land

Lion leaps with joy.

Glinda and the Poppy Waltz.

The Scarecrow.

Enerald City Waltz.