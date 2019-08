The plays will be presented by Paul Taylor-Mills and his repertory company who are back for their third year in the town. READ THIS: Comedy troupe conjure up a new Jane Austen novel for Derbyshire show.

1. Present Laughter This comedy by Noel Coward follows the fortunes of a self-obsessed actor who has to deal with women who want to seduce him and placate his long-suffering secretary and estranged wife. other Buy a Photo

2. Present Company Catch the show at Chesterfield's Pomegranate from August 13 to 17. other Buy a Photo

3. Present Laughter A scene from the show which will be presented at the Pomegranate Theatre. other Buy a Photo

4. The King's Speech Catch this play at the Pomegranate from August 20 to 24. other Buy a Photo

View more