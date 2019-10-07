Sneak peek at English Touring Opera's productions of The Seraglio and The Silver Lake

They are performing Mozart's The Seraglio, which is set in a Turkish harem, tonight (Friday, October 11) at the town's Opera House. Weill's masterpiece The Silver Lake, which satirises Germany's political situation in the 1930s, will be staged tomorrow. READ MORE: Fundraising gig in Matlock in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

