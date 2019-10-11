Sneak peek at English National Opera's productions of The Seraglio and The Silver Lake
English Touring Opera bring two shows to Buxton this weekend.
They are performing Mozart's The Seraglio, which is set in a Turkish harem, tonight (Friday, October 11) at the town's Opera House. Weill's masterpiece The Silver Lake, which satirises Germany's political situation in the 1930s, will be staged tomorrow. READ MORE: Fundraising gig in Matlock in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Trust.
Alex Andreou (Pasha Selim) and Lucy Hall (Konstanze) in The Seraglio.
Matthew Stiff (Osmin) and John-Colyn Gyeantey (Belmonte) in The Seraglio.
Richard Pinkstone (Pedrillo) and Nazan Fikret (Blonde) in The Seraglio.
Matthew Stiff (Osmin), Richard Pinkstone (Pedrillo), John-Colyn Gyeantey (Belmonte) in The Seraglio.
