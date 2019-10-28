Smash-hit Tina Turner show coming to Nottingham and Sheffield next year

Tina Turner fans should get ready to party in 2020 as tribute show What’s Love Got To Do With It? arrives in Nottingham andSheffield in the second year of its massive UK tour.

What's Love Got To Do With It? is a joyous show celebrating the music of the iconicTina Turner.

Launched in 2019, the show has been selling out theatres in towns and cities across the UK.

Now, as part of the 2020 tour, the show is set to wow fans when it heads to the Sheffield City Hall on April 18 and Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall on October 10.

The show is presented by the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Whitney Houston tribute show, Whitney - Queen Of The Night, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the ultimate tribute concert paying homage to one of the most iconic and much loved musical artists of the 20th century.

Looking back on a breath-taking career spanning more than 50 years, audiences can enjoy arrangements of Tina Turner's biggest hits, including Private Dancer, What's Love Got To Do With It?, Proud Mary, River Deep, Nutbush City Limits, Simply The Best and more.

Starring in the show is Elesha Paul Moses, who has has previously starred in Whitney - Queen Of The Night and appeared on TV on both The Voice and The X Factor.

Elesha said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be touring the UK with What’s Love Got To Do With It?

"This is a magnificent show and one that truly celebrates the incredible music and career of Tina Turner.

“Tina is a great persona to emulate on stage – and to be travelling all over the UK in a show which celebrates everything about her is so much fun.

"Every night, we have an amazing party with the fans, and we can’t wait to meet more of you.”

Tickets for both shows are on sale on Friday, November 1 here.