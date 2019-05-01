Sinnerboy brings the music of Rory Gallagher to Derby’s Flowerpot

Sinnerboy will be paying tribute to the music of Rory Gallagher when they play in Derbyshire this week.

The group play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, May 3, where fans can see why they have been called the best Rory Gallagher tribute band in the world by Rory’s brother Donal.

Guitarist and singer Barry Barnes is one of Europe’s most active enthusiasts working to keep alive the music and memory of Rory Gallagher.

The band have played at conventions all over Europe, and the ultimate accolade - in Rory’s hometown in Ireland.

Admission £10. Advance tickets available from The Flowerpot and online CLICK HERE