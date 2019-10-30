Singer Cara Hammond will light up the stage at Chesterfield’s Fireworks Extravaganza

Singer-songwriter Cara Hammond will serve up a cracker of a show as part of Chesterfield’s Fireworks Extravaganza.

Catch her performing her new single, Such A Mess, at Stand Road recreation ground, Whittington Moor, on Sunday, November 3.

The track, which is co-written with Karl Zine and Naomi Hammerton (Rinngs), is Cara’s second release of 2019 and follows the soulful and funk inspired ‘Good Times.’

Her singles Good Times, Try To Love You and How I Feel picked up support from no less than 11 New Music Friday playlists on Spotify around the world - an incredible achievement for a new, independent British artist.

Cara describes her music as soulful indie pop, taking influence from her favourite artists, such as Lianne La Havas, Dua Lipa, Amy Winehouse, Paolo Nutini and Ben Howard.

Originally from North Wales, she is now based in London and has been writing and performing songs since she was 11 years old.

The gates to the park will open at 4.30pm. There will be fairground rides and food stalls.

The music will begin on stage from 5.30pm with the stage show starting at 6pm. The fireworks display starts at 7pm.

Entry is £2 per person - free for children under five.