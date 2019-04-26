Singer Andy Abraham reassures fans Chesterfield “show will go on” following injury

Stage star Andy Abraham is promising fans that his nationwide tour will continue after he suffered head injuries in a fall and needed hospital treatment.

The X Factor finalist and West End performer blacked out while at his Hertfordshire home and was left with a major gash to the forehead.

He was taken to hospital for a series of scans and tests but has now been given the all-clear by doctors to continue with his Nat King Cole Songbook Live tour, which has already been delighting UK theatre audiences.

The news will be a particular relief for fans attending this weekend’s shows in Cannock (April 27) and Chesterfield (April 28), before the singer heads off on a further 15 dates.

The tour is a stunning tribute to jazz legend Nat, marking the centenary of the singer’s birth.

Speaking about the accident, Andy said: “Well, it was almost comical really. I was standing there doing the dishes in my marigolds, then I just started feeling really strange and, by the time I’d made it across the room, I’d blacked out and hit the floor.

“I was at home by myself so wasn’t sure how long I was out for but when I woke up there was blood pouring from my nose and head. I was a bit disorientated and then my wife, Denise, came home and rushed me to the hospital.”

Despite his injury, Andy is in high spirits and looking forward to performing music by one of the world’s greatest performers.

“I would never want to see my fans disappointed and, as the old saying goes, the show must go on,” he added.

Tickets are still available for a number of Andy’s shows. For more information visit http://www.andyabraham.co.uk/tour