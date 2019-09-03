Sin Dogs deliver a full-on brutal sonic assault in an exciting gig at Chesterfield’s Real Time Live

Zal Cleminson (Sensational Alex Harvey Band/Nazareth) brought his new band Sin Dogs to Real Time Live for their debut gig at the venue, writes Kev White.

Sin Dogs formed in 2017 and are Zal Cleminson (lead vocals/lead guitar), David Cowan (keyboards), William McGonagle (guitar), Nelson McFarlane (bass guitar) and Carlos Marin (drums).

The performance was outstanding, right from the opening notes of Armageddon Day and throughout the show Cleminson had the crowd’s full attention, such was his commanding stage presence.

Cleminson and the band were clearly enjoying themselves on stage delivering an incendiary performance that was bursting with fire and passion. I felt like it was a full-on brutal sonic assault unlike anything else that I have seen or heard in many years.

Sin Dogs could give any of the current crop of metal bands a run for their money and while they are at it, show them a thing or two.

Set highlights for me were Sin Dogs, Stick Man, Lachrymator, Euphoria and Guns of God. However, it was the reworked covers of the Sensational Alex Harvey

Band classics Isobel Goudie and The Faith Healer that got the loudest cheers.

Both of these songs are like a good vintage wine or whisky that gets better with age.

I have been going to concerts for the last 30 years and this show was unlike any other gig I have been to before and it will be quite some time before I experience anything like it again such was its power. This was one of the most exciting gigs that I have seen.

Support was from local band Wickerman who did a really good job opening the show and went down well with the audience.