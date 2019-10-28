Sex Pistols legend John Lydon tours to Chesterfield

Punk legend John Lydon will share stories about his life and extraordinary career during a one-off spoken word tour heading for Chesterfield.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 1, for his talk at the Winding Wheel on October 10, 2020.

The tour is in support of his forthcoming book, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, of which only 5,000 numbered copies will be printed. John will be signing copies of the book during his visit to Chesterfield.

An icon and revolutionary, as the frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols, Johnny Rotten changed the face of music and sparked a cultural revolution.

During his years in Public Image Ltd he pushed back the boundaries and still continues to challenge and thrive. John has written two best-selling volumes of memoirs.

To book tickets, call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.

READ THIS: Wishbone Ash celebrates 50 years with extended show in Derbyshire



