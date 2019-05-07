Rhino's Revenge featuring Status Quo's bassist John Edwards play storming gig at Chesterfield's Real Time Live

Rhino’s Revenge made a triumphant return to the stage at Real Time Live, having made their debut at the venue last December.

This current tour billed as the Save The Rhino Part III Tour (some of the proceeds from the tour are being donated to this wonderful charity which is close to Rhino’s heart) is the last chance to see Rhino for a while as he returns to active Quo duties.

John 'Rhino' Edwards at Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The band is John ‘Rhino' Edwards (Status Quo) on bass/lead vocals, Jim Kirkpatrick (FM/Bernie Marsden) on guitar/vocals and Richard Newman (Steve Marriott/Paul Rodgers/Deborah Bonham) on drums/vocals. These three musicians were firing on all cylinders and yet looked completely laidback and relaxed.

For the two-hour show we were treated to Quo songs co-written by Rhino, songs from his two excellent solo albums and a few covers thrown in. Songs that really stood out for me included Two Way Traffic, Cougar, Secretary, Busy Doing Nothing, Back In The USSR (The Beatles), Bellavista Woman, Mony Mony (Tommy James and the Shondells) and Bad News.

Rhino certainly has a way with words as evidenced by the amusing Mine All Mine a song he wrote about his wife, which closed the main set.

The crowd shouted for more and Rhino's Revenge played an encore with My Name Is Stan, the wonderfully witty, but it should be sad, song about his late dog and ended the gig with a great version of Get Out Of Denver (Bob Seger).

John 'Rhino' Edwards at Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Rhino, as eve,r was very funny with his banter involving both of his band mates and the audience.

As a band these guys delivered a master class in the art of live performance (I hope any aspiring musicians in the audience were taking notes). For two hours of sheer escapism and good time rock 'n' roll I cannot recommend a better band.

Support for the evening were blues/rock band Yesterday’s Gone, one of the newest and most exciting bands to come from Chesterfield. This was only the band’s third gig and their singer had a cold but what a voice!

The set was a mix of covers and strong originals. These guys are well worth supporting and are ones to watch.