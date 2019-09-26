REVIEW: Northern Ballet's Cinderella dazzles at Sheffield Lyceum

Northern Ballet return to the Sheffield Lyceum with their production of Cinderella, which runs until this Saturday (September 28).

David Nixon's re-imagining of the classic fairytale, this time set in Imperial Russia, allows the company's renowned creativity to come into full, dazzling play here.

Sneaking away from her drab kitchen cell and a mountain of copper pans that must be polished, Cinderella (played by the ever-talented Abigail Prudames) pivots through a bustling Moscow market and a circus troupe. She ends up at the precipice of a crystal lake watching amorous couples glide across the ice.

Poor Cinders revels in this Winter Wonderland about her- but always on the outside looking in. That is until she befriends a passing magician and her luck takes quite a turn.

The scene where Cinders leaves for the ball is achingly beautiful and brimming with wonder. Glittering fireworks erupt from a magician's hat, along with that crucial pair of glass ballet slippers. The kitchen side serves as an illuminated sleigh, fur coats hung up neatly by the door are suddenly three bounding huskies ready to whisk a transformed Cinderella into the wintry night.

I do enjoy a villain and for me Mariana Rodrigues as the Wicked Stepmother stole the show. All angular movements and black velvet as she rips up Cinderella's ball invitation with calm indignation, she provided glowering respite from the smiles and the glitz.

A scene from Act I.

This blizzard of sumptuous costumes, twinkling sets and soaring music will leave you hankering for snowy nights and Christmas parties.

