Ray Castleton’s new play shines a light on divided loyalties during miners’ strike

A miner turned police officer finds himself facing old mates across the picket line during the year-long strike in a new play written and performed by Chesterfield-based writer Ray Castleton.

Without Malice or Ill Will tells the story of Geoff, who is gripped by the dilemma of facing the choice between family, friends, community and the duty to his oath and uniform.

Geoff tallks about his family, his career and the choices he made during the year that changed everything, a year which became the most bitter and divisive in British industrial history.

The play will be performed at Chesterfield College’s recital room on Wednesday, June 19, at 7.30pm. Tickets £10.

Without Malice or Ill Will also tours to Creswell Church Rooms on June 20, Wirksworth Town Hall on June 22, Pinxton Community Centre on June 29 and Green Man Gallery, Buxton, from July 5 to 7.

For more details, go to www.handonthetap.co.uk








