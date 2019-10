Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Friday, November 1) for Sex Pistols legend John Lydon’s spoken word evening in Derbyshire next autumn.

John tours to the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on October 10,2020, in support of his new book, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right.

For tickets, call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.

