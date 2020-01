Save the date – a popular Derbyshire family festival is returning.

Street food, real ale and more are promised at the Eckington Food, Real Ale and Craft Festival.

Eckington is host to a number of popular events, such as the annual classic car and bike show, where Mike and Lorraine Cottingham and Jack and Margaret Mitchell gathered for tea around a Morris Mini Traveller.

A spokesman said: “The 2019 Festival was such a success, we're doing it again.

“This is a free family event with street food stalls, gin and real ale, craft stalls, fairground rides and more.”

It returns on Saturday, June 20, from 11am-3pm.

For a stall, or to be part of the free entertainment programme, email admin@eckington-pc.gov.uk.