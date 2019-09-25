Oh Boy! Buddy the musical is heading to Chesterfield

Smash-hit musical Buddy is touring to Chesterfield to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The show, which runs at the Pomegranate Theatre, from September 30 to October 5, features more than 20 of iconic rocker Buddy Holly’s greatest hits including That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Oh Boy and Rave On.

Buddy tells the tale of the musical icon’s meteoric rise to fame, through to his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death in a plane crash at the age of 22.

In 18 short months, the singer revolutionised the face of contemporary music influencing everyone from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen.

Tickets are priced from £21.90. To book, call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.

