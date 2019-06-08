Oddsocks Productions conjure up a dream show for families with a new spin on Shakespeare classic

Join Oddsocks Production as they celebrate their 30th anniversary with a high-energy, feelgood production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

This family theatre show will be presented at Markeaton Park, Derby, from June 11 to 15, 2019.

Four young lovers run away to a summer festival in the woods to escape the stress of parental expectations at home. Before long they unwittingly find themselves the subjects of tricks, played on them with hilarious results. Add to that a troupe of amateur actors hired to play at the festival and you have the perfect recipe for an evening of hilarious family entertainment.

Set up by Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie, Oddsocks Productions is a critically acclaimed family enterprise taking its work out to diverse communities across the UK.

Elli said: “We create theatrical experiences that are for everyone. We’ve created over 70 productions and performed to over 380,000 audience members in all weathers! No hierarchy or elitism, telling good stories in innovative ways to create a great night out.”

To book tickets for A Midsummer Night's Dream, go to www.derbylive.co.uk or call 01332 255800.