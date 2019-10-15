New version of Silas Marner hits Chesterfield stage

A fresh stage version of George Eliot’s classic tale Silas Marner will be staged in Chesterfield this week.

This adaptation of the great Victorian novel runs at the Pomegranate Theatre tonight (Tuesday, October 15) and tomorrow.

Silas Marner tells the story of a poor weaver who is wrongfully condemned and outcast from society. He becomes a doomed miser and recluse, until he is forced to take in a young orphan girl. Their mutual friendship leads to joy, love and redemption.

The production by Conn Artists Theatre Company coincides with the bicentenary of George Eliot’s birth.

Performances take place at 7.30pm with a Wednesday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets £21.20 or £19.20 (concessions). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.

