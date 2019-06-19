New BBC quiz show 'Head Hunters' seeks contestants from Derbyshire

BBC One daytime has commissioned new quiz Head Hunters that puts a price on knowledge, hosted by comedian Rob Beckett.

Every weekday afternoon for six weeks, three Head Hunters will emerge from a ‘talent pool’ of twenty quizzers, following quick qualifying questions. To win the rolling jackpot at the end of each show, a winning Head Hunter must answer a question correctly from nine very different categories, in just 90 seconds.

Each day the categories are different. When they’re revealed a Head Hunter might feel secretly confident they can go it alone and win solo, or they might think two, three or four heads are better than one.

If so, it’s now down to them to ‘hunt the heads’ that can help them handle all of these questions, recruiting candidates from the Talent Pool by bidding for their services with cash offers they can’t refuse.

The Talent Pool will be a rolling cast with contestants returning for several episodes creating a daily soap opera as allegiances are made, and broken.

Packed with around 80 questions an episode, and thanks to a wide range of specific categories – from Fashion to The Tudors, Chemistry to Romantic Comedies – there’s something for everyone to play along with from home.

Head Hunters will be filmed at BBC Scotland’s Pacific Quay.

Rob Beckett says: “When I was first approached about Head Hunters I was slightly worried that it might be a reality TV hunting show, and I would be shot by an ivory poacher. Luckily for me it’s a brilliant quiz show that I get to host.

“It’s my first time hosting a quiz and I can’t wait to get stuck in. We will definitely have some laughs along the way as our Head Hunters bid, banter and sometimes offend their opponents in what promises to be an exciting new BBC quiz.”

Jo Street, BBC Commissioning Editor, says: “If knowledge has a price, how much will our Head Hunters be worth? £15,000? £1,500? Or £1.50? Every episode of Head Hunters will be different - some quizzers could be offered huge amounts by each other, some could be offensively small. Either way Head Hunters will deliver BBC One Daytime viewers fun and games throughout.”

Whatever your quizzing ability, applications are open to all. Filming will take place between July 6 and 17. You will need to be available for all dates during this period.

You can apply now at https://www.shortaudition.com/Head-Hunters