Musicians band together in fundraiser for Ripley Hospital

Musicians

Musicians will be drumming up funds for Ripley Hospital at this annual event which has raised £8,000 for the cause down the years.

Elliott and Elisia.

Mick Wilson, who founded the event back in the Nineties and still runs it, said: "This is the 19th year of this event and we are hoping it will be as good if not better than those in thMe past.

"I started this before I became secretary for Ripley Music Festival basically to keep and help support local medical facilities."

The event in aid of such a good cause has become so popular that entertainers are clamouring to be part of it. Denise Ahlfors-Hartshorne, who has performed in many bands and as a soloist during her singing career asked to be included in this year's line-up and will be on stage around 2.30pm.

Darren Fletcher will launch the event at 12.30pm. Soul and rhythm 'n' blues have played a big part in the guitarist's life but he's expanded his repertoire over the years by playing many different genres from rock to jazz.

Boris and the Space Cadets.

Blakshine will be next up to entertain the crowd, playing from 1.30pm. It's been a busy year for Blakshine (pictured) who released their second album and a six-track EP to great reviews. The group was formed by guitarist Andy Dawson, founder member of Savage, and features drummer Dave Lindley who is formerly of Savage, vocalist Rick Gilliat and bass player Tony Butterworth.

Powerful singer Chel will be letting her soulful voice shine bright when she performs at 3.25pm. She sang in pop rock outfit Red Nation for many years.

Acoustic indie-pop newcomers New Dawn will get the opportunity to show what they're made of when they take to the stage at 4.15pm.

Expect to hear tracks from Diamond Bridges' new album, One More Minute To Go, when they play at 5pm. This original rock/trio was formed by the event's organiser Mick Wilson.

Heanor band Race For The Prize will be a winner with fans of quirky covers. Catch them playing at 5.45pm.

Modern country music is the forte of Nowt Ta Lose, comprising singers Sue Rotherham and Mark Elwell, guitarist Chris Rotherham and drummer Mick Wilson. The group are fairly new to the scene but regulars at the jam night in Marehay's Holly Bush pub. Their set starts at 6.30pm.

Indie rock band The Dawning are new to the music scene but boast a singer with a fantastic vocal range in Myra Peacock. Check them out at 7.30pm.

Acoustic duo Elisia & Elliott are making a one-off appearance at the event and will be performing at 8.20pm. Elisia is currently part of Pink Floyd tribute band Floyd in the Flesh and Elliott fronts metal band Shackled who are coming up for their tenth anniversary in the business.

Energetic rock covers band No Danger will be on stage from 9.15pm, playing songs by Judas Priest and Stereophonics among others. Mick Wilson plays drums and sings lead vocals, Nick McCann is the guitarist and Mark Elwell handles the bass guitar.

Boris and the Space Cadets, described as a foursome of musical drunkeness fusing reggae, ska and rock, will round off the event in style by playing original songs and covers from bands you've never heard of. Joe Burke fronts the clan on rhythm guitar and vocals, Stu Boles adds bouncy bass lines and backing vocals, Kieron Carlisle is on finger-licking lead guitar and James Child beats the drumkit.

There is no admission charge but there will be a raffle in aid of the hospital.

If you'd like to donate a prize or require further information, call Mick Wilson on 07740807777 or e mail on mickwilson6@aol.com