Music and family fun as Camp Disco returns for fifth festival

Camp Disco #5 is back for a fifth year of music and family fun.

This year’s event takes place from June 21 to 23. Freshly located to beautiful rolling meadows in Alfreton (the precise location will be given to ticket holders), Camp Disco provides the perfect stomping ground for a weekend of electrifying music, family tomfoolery and summer solstice festivities.

You can expect all the best bits of a family festival, a knees-up and a camping holiday rolled into one glorious weekend.

Performers taking part this year include The Allergies, DJ Format, Andy H, Black Beacon Sound, DJ Jamie Anderson, The Coolbeans Roadshow, Winston Hazel and many more.

This welcoming and inclusive festival originated from a family and friends camping weekend complete with sound system and this relaxed attitude is evident in the unwavering sense of community.

You are never more than one person away from a new friend to enjoy a pint with and the site is small enough that kids can go free range.

At £70 for an adult ticket and £25 for a child, it goes to show that you don’t need to throw money at a festival to have a good time.

There’s ample space for quiet family camping, eco-loos and solar showers and Trikes 4 Transport to do all the heavy lifting between car and campsite.

Camp Disco plays host to a feast of live music and DJs.

The Circus Tent is the venue with all the treats for families. With workshops for kids run by the Emily Rose Circus and cabaret performances to inspire all budding performers, it’s also the hub for the fancy dress parade and competition on Saturday night. The theme is Dead Famous. Channel your inner celebrity ghost to claim the fancy dress crown.

Festival organiser Si Mclean said: “Everything is being notched up a level this year as the new site allows us to break out and completely go wild! We now have loads more space to dance barefoot, scream and welcome the sun back into your life during the solstice.”

