Motown The Musical touring to Sheffield celebrates 60th anniversary of record label

Smash-hit West End and Broadway production Motown The Musical is touring to Sheffield to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the iconic record label.

The show tells the story of how, with just 800 dollars borrowed from his family, Berry Gordy founded the Motown label and went from a featherweight boxer to heavyweight music mogul, discovering and launching the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and many more.

Motown The Musical, which runs at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from November 19 to 30, features a live orchestra playing 50 tracks including Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, I’ll Be There, Dancing In The Street, Stop! In The Name Of Love, My Girl and I Heard It through the Grapevine.

Tickets from £15. Go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.

