Mock The Week's Jo Caulfield headlines Chesterfield comedy night

Jo Caulfield, a regular on television’s Mock The Week and Have I Got News For You, tops the bill at a comedy night in Chesterfield.

She has appeared on Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Saturday Night Live, The Comedy Store, The John Bishop Show and The Stand Up Show.

Jo, who is Graham Norton’s head writer, has also contributed to three series of her own Radio 4 comedy series It’s That Jo Caulfield Again.

Phoenix Nights star Archie Kelly, who played Young Kenny, will also be among the comedians performing at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on December 19.

Archie has a slew of TV credits to his name including Max & Paddy's Road To Nowhere, Peter Kay's Car Share, Coronation Street, Shameless, Emmerdale and The Street.

Multi award-winning Alun Cochrane completes the line-up for this Spotlight Comedy Club festive special.

Tickets £15.90. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.

chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk