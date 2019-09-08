Metallica tribute band No Remorse to appear at charity gig in Ripley later this year

Marehay Miners’ Welfare, based on Derby Road, Ripley, will be the venue for a charity gig taking place on Saturday, November 16.

Music fans from across the area are encouraged to come along to support a charity gig taking place to raise funds for good causes.

Presented by Craig Boden Promotions, the concert will feature performances by three live bands.

These are No Remorse, a popular Metallica tribute band, Riffler, a rock and pop covers band, and Junkyard Four (pictured above), who will performing a mixture of rock covers and some original material.

Entry to the gig is free and all proceeds raised from the evening will be split two chosen charities. These are Cancer Research UK and Macmillan.

The entertainment will get under way at 7.30pm. All are welcome, there is free parking, a fully licensed bar and a few musically-based items for sale as well.

