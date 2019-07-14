Master mimic Alistair McGowan lights up Derbyshire venue with piano playing and impressions

Multi award-winning impressionist Alistair McGowan is bringing to life his love of piano playing in tandem with his mimicry to Derbyshire.

Join one man, a piano and some of the world’s most famous voices for a unique night of inspiring, short classical piano works and some big laughs at Buxton Opera House on July 14.

The television star of BAFTA-winning The Big Impression topped the Classical Chart with his release, Alistair McGowan: The Piano Album and followed it with a tour last year.

Having not played the piano since he was a boy, Alistair reignited his passion for the instrument in his late 40s in order to play some of his favourite music, which led to the recording of his album (with Sony Classical) just three years after his return to piano playing.

Alistair’s concert, entitled Introductions to Classical Piano, forms part of the Buxton International Festival programme.

Ticket are priced from £20. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.

