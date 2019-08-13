Lulu, Fame The Musical and An Inspector Calls are highlights of Buxton Opera House’s new season

Legendary singer Lulu is among the big names who will be performing in Buxton during the coming months.

Celebrating an amazing 55 years since the release of her smash hit debut single Shout, this show, entitled On Fire, celebrates Lulu’s life and career.

The show, which tours to Buxton Opera House on October 2, will feature hits such as Relight My Fire, To Sir With Love and Shout.

Dr John Cooper Clarke, the original ‘people’s poet’, will be mixing new material, classic verse and his comic ponderings on modern life in his show The Luckiest Guy Alive which visits the Opera House on November 26.

One of the Buxton venue’s biggest shows this autumn will be Fame The Musical. Having enjoyed an amazing seven West End runs the smash hit musical follows the lives of the students of New York’s High School for Performing Arts. Exploring the highs and lows of life, with romances and heartbreak, Fame continues to be one of the best-loved musicals across the world. Catch it in Buxton from November 4 to 9.

Another show which continues to be a sell-out both in the West End and in the USA is An Inspector Calls. Stephen Daldry’s production of JB Priestley’s classic thriller has won more awards than any other production in history. Inspector Goole shatters a peaceful dinner party with his arrival at the Birling family home. His investigations into the death of a young woman make the family examine their consciences and how their actions have consequences. An Inspector Calls visits Buxton Opera House from November 19 to 23.

The world’s best loved pantomime, Cinderella, will bring CBBC presenter and star of BBC’s Waterloo Road Shannon Flynn to Buxton. James Holmes will be back in town for an amazing fifth year as one of the ugly step-sisters. Catch all the fun at the Opera House from December 12 to January 1.

Adult fans of James Holmes can also get a sneak peek of our favourite dame in quite a different role in EastEndless. Join him for a blackly comic look behind the scenes of BBC’s top soap in this new play, written by Tim Fountain, which will be performed on August 16.

Christmas doesn’t always mean time off in front of the telly, more than one million NHS staff members are in fact off to work. After the success of This is Going To Hurt Adam Kay is back with Twas The Nightshift Before Christmas. Delving into his new book, Adam gives us a peek behind the blue curtain once more at the most wonderful time of the year. Expect his award-winning stand-up comedy alongside hilarious new content on December 20.

To book tickets for any of the above shows, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk. or call 01298 72190.