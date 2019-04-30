Lady Gaga tribute artist in A Star Is Born This Way heading for Sheffield and Nottingham

Fans of the smash-hit movie A Star is Born and pop superstar Lady Gaga should book tickets for a show featuring multi award-winning tribute artist Donna Marie.

Voted number one Lady Gaga tribute artist for six consecutive years, Donna Marie will be performing at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on October 25 and at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on November 1.

The show, entitled A Star is Born This Way, will feature classic songs from the Academy award-winning soundtrack in the film, followed by a recreation of Lady Gaga’s incredible stage performances.

Experience the magic as Donna Marie becomes Ally, taking you on an emotional journey with her live band, amazing dancers and her very own Jackson Maine. Together they perform the incredible soundtrack including the Oscar winning Shallow, Is That Alright and I’ll Never Love Again. Adam Kelbie, who plays Jackson Maine, and Donna Marie both met whilst starring on BBC One’s All Together Now. Together they provide the perfect depiction of Ally & Jackson Maine.

The show then celebrates and faithfully recreates Lady Gaga’s biggest and most memorable hits such as Bad Romance, Just Dance, Poker Face, Applause, Telephone and Born This Way. With an uncanny natural resemblance, Donna Marie delivers an unbelievable presentation of Lady Gaga with outstanding sound alike vocals, jaw dropping replica costumes, and amazing Gaga choreography.

A Star is Born This Way plays in the intimate Steel Hall at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena. Tickets, priced £28 including booking fee, can be booked online CLICK HERE.

Tickets for the Nottingham date are £29.50, book online CLICK HERE