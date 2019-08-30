James Blunt announces new date at Nottingham Arena

James Blunt will play Nottingham Arena next February
James Blunt will play Nottingham Arena next February

James Blunt will be heading to the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham in Fenruary on his Once Upon A Mind tour.

Following the news that his sixth studio album, Once Upon A Mind, will be released on October 25, James Blunt has now annoucned details of a major 2020 UK and European tour including a return to Nottingham on February 20.

This is the first tour for the singer-songwriter since his The AfterLove tour, which kicked off in Nottingham in November 2017, and will be his third appearance at the Motorpoint Arena.

SEE ALSO: Nottingham and Sheffield dates for Reverend and the Makers.

After flirting with electronica on his last album, Once Upon A Mind sees James Blunt returning to what he does best with songs that touch both the heart and the head.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 6 with prices starting from £29.20 and a maximum of six tickets per person.

Tickets can be purchased from the arena box office, on 0843 373300 or online here.