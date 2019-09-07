Jack Dee, Ben Elton, Jimmy Carr are heading for Chesterfield in star-studded comedy season

Top comedians such as Jack Dee, Jimmy Carr and Ben Elton and smash-hit theatre shows are coming to Chesterfield.

The new season at the town's Pomegranate Theatre and Winding Wheel has just begun. Here are the highlights in the months ahead:

Jimmy's new show Terribly Funny contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Tickets 32.40.

Irish country music star Michael English will be accompanied by his energetic band. Tickets 26.90.

This multi award-winning West End show returns to the Pomegranate as part of its 30th anniversary tour. Tickets from 21.90.

Rock band Thunder celebrate their 30th anniversary with a show punctuating unscripted conversation with acoustic versions of fan favourites. Tickets 27.90 or 52.90.

Ruby's best-selling book, How To Be Human, inspires this live show which will answer every question you had about evolution, addiction and relationships. Tickets 24.90.

In his new show the godfather of modern stand-up tries to make sense of a world that appears to have gone mad. Tickets 32.40

National treasure John Challis, best-known as Boycie from Only Fools and Horses, will share stories from his dazzling career. Tickets 20.90.

Television and radio star Jack Dee will be bringing a ray of sunshine to town. Tickets 23.90.