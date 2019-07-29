It makes perfect sense to catch family show FIVE at Derby Theatre

editorial image

Families won’t want to miss FIVE when it is performed at Derby Theatre from July 31 to August 10.

Aimed at theatregoers between the ages of 3-6 years, and presented in co-production with WinterWalker and Theatre Hullabaloo, FIVE is a playful exploration of our five human senses.

Taking young audiences on a sensory journey, FIVE inspires little ones to use their eyes and ears, noses and mouths,

fingers and feet to discover a world of play that makes the ordinary extraordinary.

Photo credit: Mark Savage