Historian whose book tells story behind Jack the Ripper victims to give talk at Chesterfield Library

Historian and bestselling author Hallie Rubenhold will talk about her new book on the victims of Jack the Ripper at Chesterfield library.

The Five; The Untold Lives of The Women Killed by Jack the Ripper tells the stories of the victims of the most infamous crime of the Victorian era.

The talk is at Derbyshire County Council’s library in New Beetwell Street, Chesterfield on Tuesday June 18 between 7pm and 8.30pm.

The book pieces together the women’s individual stories and overturns much of the mythology surrounding their lives, including the belief that all of the women were involved in prostitution.

Offering new insights and drawing on previously unseen or unpublished material, Hallie’s focus is entirely on the women and not their murderer.

Her book promises to completely change the narrative of the Ripper murders.

As an investigation into the women’s experiences it traces the surprising triumphs and heart-breaking difficulties they encountered throughout their lives. Hallie will talk about the five women’s lives and their untimely and tragic deaths.

Tickets cost £6.88 and are available on Eventbrite. The event is not suitable for children.

