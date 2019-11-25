Grand Slam deliver a workmanlike show at Chesterfield’s Real Time Live

Grand Slam was formed by the late Phil Lynott after Thin Lizzy disbanded and guitarist Laurence Archer in 1984.

The current line up is Laurence Archer (guitar/vocals), Benjy Reid (drums), Mike Dyer (lead vocals) and David Boyce (bass/vocals).

Grand Slam. Photo by Kevin White.

Real Time Live was the second date of a UK tour in support of new album Hit The Ground as well as the classic tracks Nineteen, Sisters Of Mercy and Dedication which date back from the 80s and were co-written by Lynott.

The band arrived on stage to an air raid siren, combat sound effects and effective strobe lighting. The set, which focused on the new album, included a song called Come Together which was very tongue in cheek.

Set highlights included the Thin Lizzy-sounding Gone Are The Days, Crime Rate, Military Man and Long Road. Singer Dyer struggled to talk about Long Road which was a particularly emotional song for the band and they did really well to get through it.

Then there was the full-on Hard Rock Grand Slam complete with a lengthy indulgent guitar solo from Archer.

Grand Slam playing at Real Time Live, Chesterfield. Photo by Kevin White.

The band are all very good musicians who played really well. Singer Mike Dyer has a great voice and was striking the sort of poses onstage that Bruce Dickinson from Iron Maiden would do.

Grand Slam’s show was very workmanlike, lacked certain oomph and there could have been more banter with the crowd. I suspect that will come after the band get a few more gigs under their belts.

The new album does show a group who are in it for the long run and clearly have a lot more to say.

Support came from The Addiction, a talented young band from Worksop who are making inroads on the local music scene.

On the whole it was a good night.