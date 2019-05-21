Get your tickets soon for Indietracks Festival 2019

Have you got your tickets yet for this year’s family-friendly Indietracks Festival?

The feast of music and fun is at the picturesque setting of the Midland Railway Butterley, near Ripley, from July 26-28.

For more on the ticket you can snap up, you can click here.

This year’s line-up includes:

Friday, July 26: The Orielles, Bis and Peaness.

Saturday, July 27: Tracyanne & Danny, Martha, The Spook School, Desperate Journalist, Big Joanie and Holy Now.

Sunday, July 28: Kero Kero Bonito, Stealing Sheep, Withered Hand, Advance Base, Adult Mom and Strawberry Generation.

There will be more than 50 acts and DJs in total.

Come along, and enjoy the steam trains and look around the railway exhibtions inbetween all the bands, DJs and workshops.

