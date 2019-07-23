Final tickets on sale for Y Not festival starring Elbow, Two Door Cinema Club and Foals

Fancy going to the Y Not festival later this week? You’d better move quick if you want to snap up the final tickets.

Now in its 14th year, the event at Pike Hall, near Matlock, features musical icons and rising stars.

Crossing the Peaks to kick things off are local legends, Elbow. The critically-lauded Mancunian band, led by frontman Guy Garvey, are known for their beautifully soaring anthems such as ‘One Day Like This’.

Irish indie trio Two Door Cinema Club return as headliners and will be performing their hit song Something Good Can Work - a song that continues to be an essential summer anthem nearly ten years on.

Returning to the spotlight - rock heroes Foals will be finishing an unbelievable weekend of music, choosing Y Not to play as part of their limited run of UK shows in 2019. This year they release two albums, with Exits the first single from the twin long-players.

Elsewhere on the bill, Wolf Alice are making their Y Not debut after a huge Grammy-nominated first album and Mercury Prize-winning second. Then there’s

indie royalty in the form of Franz Ferdinand, ever-evolving pop-punk heroes You Me At Six, Salford legends Happy Mondays and band of the hour, IDLES.

They are joined by White Lies, Gerry Cinnamon, Miles Kane, The Hunna and many more to round out the biggest UK indie-rock line-up of the year.

Y Not organisers have said: “After an amazing 2018 festival, we’re so happy to have a 2019 line-up bursting at the seams. We’ve got a huge mix of new and old faces to the Derbyshire Dales, with massive returns from classic bands such as White Lies, plus the huge welcomes to the UK’s hottest emerging stars like Idles and Mahalia. Not forgetting three huge headliners.”

Y Not began life as an over-spilling house party in deepest Derbyshire.

For tickets to the festival, which runs from July 25 to 29, go to www.ynotfestival.com/tickets.



READ THIS: Y Not take the kids for a great weekend?