Family fun at Midland Railway - Butterley during half-term week

The Midland Railway – Butterley is hosting its LEGO-themed event, Butterley Brick Week, again during half-term, running from Saturday, May 25, until Sunday, June 2.

Families can get creative in the LEGO DUPLO brick pit and graffiti wall, explore the site with a themed trail and take part in the colouring competition for LEGO prizes.

There will also be LEGO® Museum Exhibition and a selection of fantastic LEGO® models to marvel at, as well as craft activities and LEGO® bricks to play with at the West Shed.

Visitors can also enjoy unlimited heritage train travel and alight the train at Swanwick Junction to explore the museum complex which include the Matthew Kirtley Building (Railway Museum), demonstration signal box, Victorian Railwayman’s Church, the West Shed Experience and the country park.

Midland Railway – Butterley is located just off the A38, on the outskirts of Ripley.

