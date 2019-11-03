Ex-Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter dances into Buxton in Fame The Musical

Former Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter is starring in Fame the Musical which tours to Derbyshire this week.

Jorgie, who played Theresa McQueen in the TV soap, is making her stage debut in the tour which calls at Buxton Opera House from November 4 to 9.

Previously trained in ballet, Jorgie is cast as the insecure dancer Iris Kelly in Fame the Musical.

The show, which is based on the 1980 film. follows the lives of students at New York’s High School for Performing Arts as they navigate their way through highs and lows, romances and heartbreaks.

Tickets are priced from £26. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.co.uk. or call 01298 72190.

