Duels and Spanish passion in Don Quixote ballet in Buxton

Love, duels and spectacular choreography are mixed with a dash of Spanish passion in a production of the ballet Don Quixote which is touring to Buxton.

The Russian State Ballet and Opera House will perform the work at the town’s Opera House this Wednesday, October 23,

Choregraphed by former Bolshoi Ballet soloist Konstantin Uralsky, Don Quixote has all the elements of the great classical ballets: emotion, drama, and unforgettable characters.

The title character delights in brave knights, fabulous giants and other fantastic creatures. But most of all he dreams of his beloved Dulcinea, a woman that he believes to be so lovely and noble that she must be divine. Approaching windmills, Don Quixote can no longer see the moon and thinks evil magicians have hidden his beloved mistress. So he tilts at the sails of a windmill, which he mistakes for a giant.

Tickets are priced from £28. Book online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or cal 01298 72190.

