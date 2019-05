The festival aims to brings intrigue and spectacle to Derbyshire, with more than 60 events offering a mix of music, drama, poetry, visual art, dance, crafts, food, talks, literature and much more. For details of what's coming up on Monday, see www.dronfieldartsfestival.co.uk.

There was Scottish dancing on day two. Jason Chadwick jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

The Chesterfield Garland Dancers gave a crowd-pleasing demonstration yesterday. Jason Chadwick jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Artist in residence John Sutcliffe in his Ocean World interactive lightshow in the Peel Centre. Jason Chadwick jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

The festival draws to an end tomorrow. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

