Dracula swoops onto cinema screens this Halloween in Northern Ballet’s show

Ballet with bite comes to Derbyshire cinema screens this Halloween in a live screening of a production of Dracula.

Northern Ballet’s presentation of Bram Stoker’s classic tale will be shown at Chesterfield Cineworld, Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre, Derby Odeon, Derby QUAD and Showcase Derby Cinema de Lux on Thursday, October 31, at 7.15pm.

This dark story sees Count Dracula travel to England after becoming transfixed on a vision of Mina Murray, an innocent young fiancee of Jonathan Harker. Dracula terrorises the town as his yearning for the young woman grows. But Mina realises she is powerless to resist Dracula’s lure - and a set of blood-thirsty events are set in motion.

To book, go to www.draculalivecinema.com.

