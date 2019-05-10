Dinosaur World Live thunders onto Chesterfield stage

Are you brave enough to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show for all the family?

The entertaining jurassic adventure is heading for Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on May 11 and 12, with performances at 11.30am and 2pm on both days.

Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across unchartered territories to discover a prehistoric world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs.

Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus.

Don’t pass up on an opportunity to meet and greet and dinosaurs after the show.

Tickets £14. Call 01246 345222 or book online click here