Detectives wanted to solve Chesterfield murder

Fancy yourself as a detective?

Well, now is your chance to show off your skills at a Chesterfield Detective Day.

Teams of up to six people are invited to follow clues to “catch a killer” in the Sneaky Finders “giant detective adventure played all across town”.

An event spokesman said: “Think you have what it takes to catch a killer?

“CluedUpp is the exciting outdoor detective game that's just like a giant version of the board-game Cluedo - and it's happening in Chesterfield, UK on February 1, 2020.

“Transporting you back to the 1920s, this murder-mystery event will see more than 100 teams compete to catch a killer.

“Will your team of detectives be able to stalk the streets, solve the clues and crack the case in time?”

CluedUpp says its mysteries have been played by more than 250,000 detectives in more than 25 countries across the world.

The spokesman said: “CluedUpp murder-mysteries unfold virtually, via an award-winning app and the game is entirely self-guided.

“Depending on how good a detective team you are, the event will last anywhere between one and four hours - but the average squad of detectives take about two hours and 20 minutes to solve the crime.”

Just a handful of tickets remain for the event, for which “Sneaky Finders”/1920s’ fancy dress is encouaraged.

Tickets are priced £36 per team of six, and children aged under-16 can play as extra for free.

The game starts between 10am and 1pm and is due to finish before 5pm.

For details, see bit.ly/2E22Lv2