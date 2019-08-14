Derbyshire panto dame swaps puns for EastEndless fun

Regular panto goers will be no stranger to the hilarious talents of James Holmes who normally dons his Dame costume for his annual visit to Buxton.

However Holmes will be arriving early this year with a different comic act.

EastEndless, which will be staged on Friday, August 16 at the Pavilion Arts Centre, sees James leave the colourful wigs and make-up behind as he takes on the role of an EastEnders addict. Tony Coventry has every EastEnders episode (well, all except for one) on video. When he lands a bit part on the show, his dreams seem to have become true. However, Tony discovers you must careful what you wish for as his dream job turns into a hilariously horrific nightmare.

This new work comes to Buxton fresh from London’s comedy festival, Camden Fringe. It is written by Tim Fountain, who is best known for his biography on Quentin Crisp, and his journalistic works in the Guardian and Daily Mail. He has also appeared on Newsnight and featured in documentaries for both BBC and Channel 4.

Tickets £14. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.