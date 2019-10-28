Dazzle Me show celebrates Peak Performance Theatre School’s 30th anniversary

Tonight’s the night when a cast of more than 60 dancers present their Dazzle Me show at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre.

This show, for which performers have practised for a year, celebrates three decades of recognised performing arts training in Bakewell at Peak Performance Theatre School.

Hundreds of families have been taught at this school and now second generations attend for their training.

Principal Jill Ferguson said: “It’s fantastic to watch our pupils develop from as young as three through to leaving for university. Some go on to dance and drama

professions and those that don’t take with them the skills, discipline, confidence, Ofqual examination points and lifelong friendships that a structured yet creative performing arts training brings.

“We have a lovely dance studio and an inspiring and highly professionally qualified teaching team with fantastic industry backgrounds. Our ethos has always been to bring the joys and benefits of performing arts into the lives of pupils in a rural area, and I really feel over the last three decades that we have achieved that. We have always used professional theatres for our performances as well as being a big part of local community performances, providing dancers for professional companies and fundraising for our local area.

Dazzle Me is Peak Performance Theatre School’s 15th major biannual production and starts tonight (Monday, October 28) at 7pm.

For tickets go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk. or call 01246 345222.

