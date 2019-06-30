Dave ‘Bucket’ Colwell of Humble Pie and Bad Company fame talks about his career ahead of Chesterfield date

Dave ‘Bucket’ Colwell has played with some legendary bands over the years including Humble Pie, Bad Company, FM and Frankie Miller’s Full House.

He is playing at Chesterfield’s Real Time Live on Wednesday, July 3, as part of his summer UK tour with his band Bucket & Co.

Dave Bucket Colwell. Photo by Paul Drozdz.

Though Colwell would not be drawn on where the nickname ‘Bucket’ came from he still has a lot to say.

How long have you been playing guitar?

I first picked up a plastic Beatles guitar at about six years old. Would never put it down so Mum and Dad got me lessons.

Who was your inspiration?

Well, like a lot of my generation, I first learned The Shadows’ Apache. My first real inspirations were Mick Ralphs in Mott (the Hoople), Paul Kossoff (Free) and Steve Marriott (Small Faces/Humble Pie).

In all your years in the music industry what are your highlights?

I have been incredibly lucky to have played with my favourite bands, Bad Company and Humble Pie along with other great artists.

Do you have any regrets?

Lifting amps now, I wish I’d played the harmonica! Seriously, no, I’ve had, and am still having, an absolute blast doing what I love for a living.

What is your opinion of the music industry now compared to when you started?

It is completely opposite whereby bands used to go on tour to promote records, now, nobody, unless you’re Beyonce or a rapper, sells albums. The main source of income is going on tour.

Given the music industry now are you able to make a living as a musician, if not, what else do you do?

It’s all I do sure but, I diversify in that I am touring with Humble Pie in the USA, my own band Bucket & Co. in Europe & releasing records with my other band, along with old (my) pal Paul Edwards (720, New Torpedoes) Bucket’s Rebel Heart.

Tell us about the forthcoming Bucket and Co tour. What can we expect?

Jimmy Kunes from the current Humble Pie line-up and ex Cactus is singing along with Dave Boyce (bass), Clive Edwards (drums and Ronni Clasen (keyboards). We will be playing songs from my albums 20 Good Summers and Guitars, Beers and Tears, as well as some Humble Pie and Bad Company.

How do you find the song-writing process? When you write songs do you write with a particular project in mind?

I do, I don’t tend to write songs all the time rather, having a project/outlet in mind.

What are your favourite songs from your latest album 20 Good Summers?

I really do like them all. My co-writer Paul (Taff) Edwards & myself insist on every song standing on it’s own merit. No filler!

If you weren’t a musician what would you be?

I do love to cook but, I love this life, always a bag and guitar packed to go play with other inspirational players, singers and writers. To bring joy to people with my playing or writing is hard to top, although my roast lamb is pretty wicked!

What song do you wish you wrote?

I’ve learned my writing skills (if I have any?) from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Ian Hunter and several country artists. I like a song to have a story to be reflected in the music, Jungleland (Bruce Springsteen) is one of my favourites but Small Faces/Faces and Free all play a big part.

You have worked with some legends over the years is there any one who you haven’t worked with that you would love to?

A lot have passed away unfortunately. I know quite a few brilliant musicians, Kid Rock, would be one. I like what he is doing now.

If you could put a band together for a one off gig (the members could be living or dead) with you in it, whom would you have?

Well, Steve Marriott and Paul Kossoff, John Bonham, I’d probably be too rigid/in awe, to play a note!

Please can you share with us your funniest Spinal Tap story?

Oh boy there have been some! You will have to wait for the book!

Tickets to see Bucket & Co at Real Time Live cost £10 (advance) and £12 on the door. To book go to www.wegottickets.com/event/468940



READ THIS: Watch Mike Pender, The Fortunes and The Trems at Derbyshire theatre

