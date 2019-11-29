Coppelia dances onto Derbyshire cinema screens

Audiences at Derbyshire cinemas can get their festive fix with a screening of The Royal Ballet’s production of Coppélia, broadcast live to cinemas.

Charming and funny, Coppélia tells a story of love, mischief and mechanical dolls.

Dr Coppélius appears to have a beautiful daughter, Coppélia, with whom Franz becomes infatuated after seeing her sitting on the doctor’s balcony. Franz’s fiancée Swanilda is very upset and breaks into the house where she discovers that Coppélia is one of several life-sized mechanical dolls made by the doctor. Dr Coppélius kidnaps Franz and plans to make him into a human sacrifice and thus enable Coppélia to come to life. Franz is rescued by his fiancee Swanilda and in the final act the couple are free to celebrate their wedding.

Company principal Marianela Nuñez dances the role of the feisty Swanilda, principal Vadim Muntagirov plays her beloved Franz and principal character artist Gary Avisi is cast as the magician Dr Coppélius.

A classic of The Royal Ballet’s repertory, the ballet was choreographed by the founder of The Royal Ballet, Dame Ninette de Valois. Her choreography is technically complex and requires impeccable comic timing from the dancers.

The ballet will be screened on December 10 at Cineworld Chesterfield, The George Hotel in Tideswell, The Ritz in Belper, Odeon Derby and Showcase Cinema de Lux, Derby.

As well as being shown in the UK, Coppélia will be broadcast to more than 1,000 cinemas in 53 countries around the world.

For more information go to www.roh.org.uk/cinemas

