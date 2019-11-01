Comedian Jason Manford stars in murder mystery musical Curtains at Sheffield Lyceum

Comedian Jason Manford is flexing his muscles as an actor to perform in murder mystery musical Curtains in Sheffield this week.

He plays a detective investigating the death of a Broadway star who has been murdered on stage on opening night.

Ore Oduba, Carly Stenson and Rebecca Lock are among the cast of Curtains which comes from the creators of Cabaret and Chicago.

Curtains runs at Sheffield Lyceum until Saturday, November 2. For tickets, call 0114 249 6000 or go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

READ THIS: Ken Loach at Derby Film Festival.