Chilling tale from Edgar Allan Poe unfolds on Chesterfield stage

A terrifying classic from the pen of Edgar Allan Poe should keep drama fans on the edge of their seats.

Rumpus Theatre Company is presenting The Masque of the Red Death at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre, on Friday, October 18.

Prince Prospero and a handful of his nobility shut themselves away in a heavily fortified castle to escape the terrible plague that is sweeping their land.

The epidemic is known as the Red Death as it kills everyone in its path. Disdainfully indifferent to the suffering of his people, the Prince throws a lavish ball, but as the masque reaches its climax and the clock chimes midnight, a mysterious, uninvited guest is found in their midst...a guest that wreaks a terrifying revenge.

Performances take place at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets £21. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk. or call 01246 345222. READ MORE: Big-hearted musicians raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Trust.



